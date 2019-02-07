Emerging therapies show benefit to patients with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

Breakthrough IBD research to be presented at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress

Las Vegas, NV (Feb. 7, 2019) -- It is estimated that 3 million Americans live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Currently, there are no cures for these diseases.

Studies being presented at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress -- a partnership of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and the American Gastroenterological Association, in Las Vegas, NV, from Feb. 7-9 -- highlight advancements in treatments for patients with IBD.

JAK inhibitors continue to expand their reach in ulcerative colitis

Study Title: The Gut Selective, Orally Administered, PAN-JAK Inhibitor TD-1473 Demonstrates Favorable Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetic, and Signal for Clinical Activity in Subjects with Moderately-to-Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

W.J Sandborn, University of California San Diego, et al.

Significance: There is a need for effective and safe oral therapeutic options for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Oral JAK inhibitors have potential for systemic immunosuppression. PAN-JAK Inhibitor TD-1473 has been designed as a broad inhibitor of the JAK pathway, but with the potential advantage in ulcerative colitis of having a largely topical effect, demonstrating an early signal of efficacy in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Biologic therapy targeting immune cell trafficking to the intestine is effective

Significance: IBD patients already benefit from therapy with vedolizumab. Several studies presented at the Crohn's & Colitis Congress highlight other biologics also showing promise for treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

* Etrolizumab Treatment Modulates Soluable MAdCAM-1 Levels in Serum in Patients with Crohn's Disease

o J. McBride, Genentech Inc., South San Francisco, California, et al.

* Long-term Safety and Efficacy of the Anti-mucosal Addressin Cell Adhesion Molecule-1 (MADCAM-1) Antibody SHP647 in Ulcerative Colitis: An Open-label Extension Study (TURANDOT II)

o W.J. Sandborn, University of California San Diego, et al.

* Long-term Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of the Anti-mucosal Addressin Cell Adhesion Molecule-1 (MADCAM-1) Monoclonal Antibody SHP647 in Crohn's Disease: The OPERA II Study

o W.J. Sandborn, University of California San Diego, et al.

