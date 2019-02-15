CVIA special issue on stable ischemic heart disease

Public Release: 

The journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 3 Issue 3. This is a Special Issue on Stable Ischemic Heart Disease with major articles by leading experts in this field.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

REVIEWS

Radmila Lyubarova, Joshua Schulman-Marcus and William E. Boden
Contemporary Management of Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow.ly/bU8r30nI9Vp)

C. Richard Conti
Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Therapeutic Targets in Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow.ly/GsqN30nIa5q)

Cody Schwartz and David Winchester
Diabetes Mellitus and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow.ly/jFjz30nIa8o)

Juan R. Vilaro
Stable Ischemic Heart Disease in the Older Adult (http://ow.ly/q3rH30nIabW)

Robert F. Hamburger
Left Ventricular Dysfunction in Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow.ly/i5GK30nIae4)

Nida Waheed, Nicholas Kaufman, Jonathon Seawright and Ki Park
Ischemic Heart Disease in Women (http://ow.ly/kgbu30nIajL)

C. Richard Conti
Sudden Cardiac Death in Adult Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow.ly/2CSv30nIaJM)

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti and Juan Vilaro
Reading Electrocardiograms "Blind" (http://ow.ly/RFRv30nIaME)

###

