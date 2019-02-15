CVIA special issue on stable ischemic heart disease

The journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 3 Issue 3. This is a Special Issue on Stable Ischemic Heart Disease with major articles by leading experts in this field.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows: REVIEWS

Radmila Lyubarova, Joshua Schulman-Marcus and William E. Boden

Contemporary Management of Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ bU8r30nI9Vp )

C. Richard Conti

Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, and Therapeutic Targets in Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ GsqN30nIa5q )

Cody Schwartz and David Winchester

Diabetes Mellitus and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ jFjz30nIa8o )

Juan R. Vilaro

Stable Ischemic Heart Disease in the Older Adult (http://ow. ly/ q3rH30nIabW )

Robert F. Hamburger

Left Ventricular Dysfunction in Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ i5GK30nIae4 )

Nida Waheed, Nicholas Kaufman, Jonathon Seawright and Ki Park

Ischemic Heart Disease in Women (http://ow. ly/ kgbu30nIajL )

C. Richard Conti

Sudden Cardiac Death in Adult Patients with Stable Ischemic Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ 2CSv30nIaJM )

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti and Juan Vilaro

Reading Electrocardiograms "Blind" (http://ow. ly/ RFRv30nIaME )

