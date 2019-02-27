CVIA special issue on women's heart health to coincide with 'The Heart Truth'

The first Friday of February is an annual celebration by millions of Americans who wear red to raise awareness about The Heart Truth, a national campaign sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Wearing red on this day or throughout February, is promoted to remind women that heart disease is the #1 threat to their health. In 2002, The Heart Truth campaign introduced the Red Dress as a new national symbol for women's heart disease awareness, an effort to deliver an urgent wake-up call to American women.
The topics in this edition of the Journal could not be timelier. Among the 9 articles dedicated to cardiovascular disease in women, Dr. Viviany Taqueti's Novel Imaging in Stable Coronary Artery Disease, Drs Juan Vilaro, Mustafa Ahmed and Juan Aranda 's Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction - Time to Revisit the Stiff Heart and Dr. Tomas Cabeza de Baca and Dr. Michelle Albert's Psychosocial Impact in Women and Cardiovascular Disease, deserve special mention. These manuscripts cover complex topics that have been overlooked or under-studied for some time. They offer a fresh look at novel imaging modalities and a deeper understanding of heart failure and about how psychosocial stressors uniquely affect women.
Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti and Gladys Velarde
Special Edition Women's Cardiovascular Health
REVIEWS
Sonia Henry, Rachel Bond, Stacey Rosen, Cindy Grines and Jennifer Mieres
Challenges in Cardiovascular Risk Prediction and Stratification in Women
Keith C. Ferdinand and Rohan Samson
Nonobstructive Coronary Artery Disease in Women: Risk Factors and Noninvasive Diagnostic Assessment
Khadeeja Esmail and Dominick J. Angiolillo
Antiplatelet Therapy Considerations in Women
Viviany R. Taqueti
Novel Imaging Approaches for the Diagnosis of Stable Ischemic Heart Disease in Women
Tomás Cabeza de Baca and Michelle A. Albert
Psychosocial Stress, the Unpredictability Schema, and Cardiovascular Disease in Women
Dmitry Yaranov and Jeffrey D. Alexis
Heart Disease in Pregnancy: A Special Look at Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Juan R. Vilaro, Mustafa Ahmed and Juan M. Aranda Jr.
Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: Time to Revisit the Stiff Heart
Nimeh Najjar, Peter Staiano and Mariam Louis
Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease in Women
Tracy Ashby and Mariam Louis
Circadian Misalignment and Cardiovascular Risk
###