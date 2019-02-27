CVIA special issue on women's heart health to coincide with 'The Heart Truth'

The first Friday of February is an annual celebration by millions of Americans who wear red to raise awareness about The Heart Truth, a national campaign sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Wearing red on this day or throughout February, is promoted to remind women that heart disease is the #1 threat to their health. In 2002, The Heart Truth campaign introduced the Red Dress as a new national symbol for women's heart disease awareness, an effort to deliver an urgent wake-up call to American women.

The topics in this edition of the Journal could not be timelier. Among the 9 articles dedicated to cardiovascular disease in women, Dr. Viviany Taqueti's Novel Imaging in Stable Coronary Artery Disease, Drs Juan Vilaro, Mustafa Ahmed and Juan Aranda 's Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction - Time to Revisit the Stiff Heart and Dr. Tomas Cabeza de Baca and Dr. Michelle Albert's Psychosocial Impact in Women and Cardiovascular Disease, deserve special mention. These manuscripts cover complex topics that have been overlooked or under-studied for some time. They offer a fresh look at novel imaging modalities and a deeper understanding of heart failure and about how psychosocial stressors uniquely affect women.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti and Gladys Velarde

Special Edition Women's Cardiovascular Health

REVIEWS

Sonia Henry, Rachel Bond, Stacey Rosen, Cindy Grines and Jennifer Mieres

Challenges in Cardiovascular Risk Prediction and Stratification in Women

Keith C. Ferdinand and Rohan Samson

Nonobstructive Coronary Artery Disease in Women: Risk Factors and Noninvasive Diagnostic Assessment

Khadeeja Esmail and Dominick J. Angiolillo

Antiplatelet Therapy Considerations in Women

Viviany R. Taqueti

Novel Imaging Approaches for the Diagnosis of Stable Ischemic Heart Disease in Women

Tomás Cabeza de Baca and Michelle A. Albert

Psychosocial Stress, the Unpredictability Schema, and Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Dmitry Yaranov and Jeffrey D. Alexis

Heart Disease in Pregnancy: A Special Look at Peripartum Cardiomyopathy

Juan R. Vilaro, Mustafa Ahmed and Juan M. Aranda Jr.

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction: Time to Revisit the Stiff Heart

Nimeh Najjar, Peter Staiano and Mariam Louis

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease in Women

Tracy Ashby and Mariam Louis

Circadian Misalignment and Cardiovascular Risk

