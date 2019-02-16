In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (Special Issue on Stable Ischemic Heart Disease, Volume 3, Number 3, 2019, pp. 279-283(5); DOI: https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2017. 0074 C. Richard Conti from the University of Florida Medical School, Gainesville, FL, USA considers epidemiology, pathophysiology, and therapeutic targets in stable ischemic heart disease.

Chronic stable angina affects approximately 10 million Americans, of whom more than 50% are older than 65 years. Angina is a more common manifestation of coronary heart disease in women than in men. The growing prevalence of recurring ischemia is probably due to residual coronary artery disease after percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary artery bypass grafting. Those with angina have a high socioeconomic burden that significantly limits functional capacity and impairs quality of life, and includes the high cost of care. The presence of common comorbidities, including diabetes, is associated with poorer outcomes adjust rates for this subgroup.

