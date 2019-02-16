Is quantum computing scalable?

The promises of quantum computing are abundant: for years we've heard how it will break cryptography, make drug discovery a cinch and speed up database search. Researchers around the world have successfully made quantum computers with dozens of quantum bits, but in order to deliver on the promises, they'll need many more.

Debbie Leung, a fellow in CIFAR's Quantum Information Science program and a faculty member at the University of Waterloo's Institute for Quantum Computing, will discuss the challenges of scaling quantum computing at the AAAS meeting on 16 February. She will focus on the ingredients required for accurate quantum computing operations and discuss recent progress with error-correcting codes. According to Leung, there are significant challenges ahead, but there are also many good reasons to be optimistic.

###

Talk:

Saturday 16 February, 10:00am-10:30am, Marriott Wardman Park - Virginia Suite

Debbie Leung - Making Quantum Information Processing Scalable

Part of Building Quantum Computers: Why and How session, 10:00am-11:30am