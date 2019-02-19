Record number of late-breaking trials submitted to EHRA 2019 Congress

A record number of late-breaking trials and scientific abstracts have been submitted to EHRA 2019, the leading arrhythmias meeting in Europe, which will reveal cutting edge science on cardiac rhythm disorders.

The annual congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), will be held 17 to 19 March at the Lisbon Congress Centre (CCL) in Portugal. Explore the scientific programme to discover the novel studies set to change patient care.

A total of 20 late-breaking trials will be presented across four sessions, covering cardiac devices, innovative techniques to optimise response to cardiac resynchronisation therapy (CRT), new technologies for ablation of atrial fibrillation, and much more. Highlights include:

CIRCA-DOSE trial randomising patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation to contact force irrigated radiofrequency ablation or treatment with the second generation cryoballoon.

AVATAR-AF trial on the effect of a streamlined catheter ablation protocol versus conventional cryoablation on clinical outcomes and length of hospital stay.

RACE 7 ACWAS trial testing whether a wait-and-see approach of 48 hours after the onset of symptomatic atrial fibrillation is noninferior to standard of care acute cardioversion.

ELIMINATE-AF trial on the safety and efficacy of uninterrupted edoxaban versus vitamin K antagonists in patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing catheter ablation.

ElectroCRT randomised trial to evaluate whether an electrically-guided strategy for cardiac resynchronisation therapy provides superior improvement in left ventricular function compared with an imaging-guided approach.

WRAP-IT trial of an absorbable antibacterial envelope to prevent infection in patients with a cardiac implantable electronic device.

RESULT trial assessing whether remote supervision reduces death or hospitalisation in patients with heart failure and an implanted device.

Original research will also be presented in more than 1,000 scientific abstracts. Scientists have developed a wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) device - find out which part of the body it uses. Discover how to reduce the risk of dementia in patients with atrial fibrillation. All this and more in the extensive abstract programme.

The congress spotlight is "Implementing diagnostic and therapeutic innovations in daily practice". It will be covered in a special track, revealing up and coming techniques and technologies in ablation, pacing, and smartphone and smartwatch arrhythmia detection - to name a few.

A dedicated EHRA Innovation Stage will showcase inventions for cardiac rhythm management from clinicians, scientists and engineers, culminating in a prize for the top three. Stay tuned for new software, devices, or other creations.

EHRA 2019 covers all aspects of arrhythmias, including devices and ablation of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, as well as sudden cardiac death. Nearly 4,000 scientists and healthcare professionals from over 80 countries are expected to attend.

Professor Haran Burri, Chairperson of the Scientific Programme, said: "Innovation is very much the theme of EHRA 2019. From world-class late-breaking trials to the abstract programme, cutting-edge technologies, and presentations by inventors, this is the place to hear what's on the horizon in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias."

###

Authors: ESC Press Office

Tel: +33 (0)4 8987 2499

Email: press@escardio.org

Follow us on Twitter @ESCardioNews

Notes to editor

The hashtag for the meeting is #ehra2019.

About the European Heart Rhythm Association

The European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) is a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Its aim is improving the quality of life and reducing sudden cardiac death by limiting the impact of heart rhythm disturbances. EHRA ensures the dissemination of knowledge and standard setting; provides continuous education, training and certification to physicians and allied professionals involved in the field of cardiac arrhythmias with a special focus on Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and Electrophysiology (EP). EHRA releases international consensus documents and position papers, it is a source of high quality, unbiased, evidence based, scientific information that promotes the quality of care for patients with AF, and for, has also dedicated a website for patients "afibmatters.org".

About the EHRA Congress

EHRA 2019 is the annual congress of the European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

About the European Society of Cardiology

The European Society of Cardiology brings together health care professionals from more than 150 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives.

Information for journalists attending EHRA 2019

EHRA 2019 will be held 17 to 19 March at the Lisbon Congress Centre (CCL) in Lisbon, Portugal. Explore the scientific programme.