Sergey Young to present at the Longevity Leaders Conference

Friday, February 1, 2019 - Sergey Young of Longevity Vision Fund, to present on "Opportunities in Longevity Biotechnology" at the Longevity Leaders Conference in London, 4th of February.

The world's population is ageing, and keeping it healthy should therefore be a top priority for the global biomedical companies. A team of professional investors and biotechnology entrepreneurs seeks to collaborate with companies that provide products, services, and technologies aimed to extend the period of healthy human life. The talk will focus on the recent trends in longevity biotechnology

"We must confront and change the old perception of aging, shifting focus to living a life of purpose in our later years. I am passionate about the idea of living longer and healthier and want to help people to extend their lifespan. Longevity companies help to move products into the market that we all benefit from, resulting in breakthroughs in the longevity space. I am happy to be part of the Longevity Leaders Conference and share my views on working in the longevity industry", says Sergey Young, the Founder of the Longevity Vision Fund

The Longevity Leaders Conference brings together key scientists, opinion leaders, CEOs, innovators and disruptors from the world of life sciences, technology, financial services, government and the investment community, to discuss how the grand challenges of Longevity can be tackled, how the significant opportunities can be seized, and to forge the partnerships and relationships to succeed in this new age. The Longevity Leaders Conference is held on February 4 in London.

###

For further information, images or interviews, please contact:

Insilico Medicine Contact: Klug Gehilfer

ai@pharma.ai

Website: http://insilico. com/

Longevity Fund Contact: info@lvf.vc

Website: https:/ / lvf. vc/

Official website of the conference:

https:/ / www. lsxleaders. com/ longevity-leaders-congress

About Longevity Vision Fund

Longevity Vision Fund, a new venture capital fund focused on early-stage technologies and life-science businesses. The Fund seeks to invest in companies that provide products, services, and technologies aimed to extend the period of healthy longevity.