Case study documents bone cancer in 240-million-year-old stem-turtle

Bottom Line: This research letter documents bone cancer in a 240-million-year-old stem-turtle from the Triassic period, helping to provide more data about the history of cancer in tetrapod evolution. This is a case study about a highly malignant bone tumor on the femur of a shell-less stem-turtle. The appearance of the tumor in the fossilized specimen conforms with present-day periosteal osteosarcoma in humans.

Authors: Yara Haridy, M.S., of the Museum für Naturkunde, Berlin, Germany, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.6766)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

