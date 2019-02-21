Could whole grains, dietary fiber be associated with lower risk of liver cancer?

Bottom Line: This study used data for participants followed-up for 24 years as part of two well-known study groups to examine the association between whole grain and dietary fiber intake with the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma, a predominant form of liver cancer.

Authors: Xuehong Zhang, M.D., Sc.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.7159)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

