Digital breast tomosynthesis vs digital mammography screening outcomes

Bottom Line: This study compared data on 180,340 breast cancer screenings for about 96,000 women ages 40 to 74 who underwent screening with 3D digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) and 2D digital mammography to see if the outcomes varied by patient age and breast density. The findings suggest DBT was associated with a better ability to correctly identify women without breast cancer and better detection of breast cancers across all age and breast density groups. DBT was associated with the detection of invasive cancers that were more likely to be smaller and more often node-negative, especially among women ages 40 to 49. Some limitations of this observational study to consider are that women weren't randomly assigned to the type of screening and there may have been differences between study participants not accounted for during the analysis.

Authors: Emily F. Conant, M.D., of the University of Pennsylvania, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2018.7078)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

