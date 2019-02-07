Is chronic rhinosinusitis associated with increased risk of depression, anxiety?

Bottom Line: Chronic rhinosinusitis is a common condition marked by sinus inflammation that can make breathing difficult and cause face pain or tenderness. The condition affects quality of life but whether it contributes to depression and anxiety in patients is unclear. This study of about 49,000 people in a South Korean insurance database examined the risk of depression and anxiety in chronic rhinosinusitis and depending on the type of chronic rhinosinusitis (with or without nasal polyps). Researchers report chronic rhinosinusitis was associated with an increased risk of depression and anxiety during 11 years of follow-up and that having nasal polyps was associated with a higher risk of depression and anxiety than chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps. A limitation of the study is that it didn't include information on smoking and alcohol use by participants and those factors could have influenced outcomes.

Authors: Dong-Kyu Kim, M.D., Ph.D., Hallym University College of Medicine, Chuncheon, Republic of Korea, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2018.4103)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

