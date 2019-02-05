Is type 1 diabetes associated with poorer performance in school by children?

Bottom Line: This observational study compared standardized test scores in reading and math for more than 630,000 Danish public school children with and without type 1 diabetes. Researchers found no significant difference in reading and math scores between the groups of children who were attending second, third, fourth, sixth and eighth grades in Denmark. The findings may not apply to other countries.

Authors: Niels Skipper, Ph.D., Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2018.21819)

