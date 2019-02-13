Is using marijuana in adolescence associated with increased risk of depression, anxiety or suicidal behavior later in life?

Bottom Line: Marijuana is commonly used by teenagers but not much is known about how that use might impact mood and risk of suicide later in life. This study analyzed the combined the results of 11 studies with about 23,300 people and found marijuana use during adolescence before age 18 was associated with increased risk of depression and suicidal thoughts or attempts during young adulthood between the ages of 18 and 32. There was no similar association with anxiety. The findings highlight the importance of efforts aimed at educating teenagers about the risks of using marijuana.

Authors: Gabriella Gobbi, M.D., Ph.D., McGill University, Montreal, Canada, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2018.4500)

