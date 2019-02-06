Intuition and failure as valuable ingredients in chemical research

Researchers from the lab of NCCR MARVEL's deputy director Berend Smit and colleagues have developed a methodology for collecting the lessons learned from partially failed trials and incorrect hypotheses -- the experiments that didn't work. The research was published in Nature Communications.

The researchers used machine learning to capture chemical intuition -- which they defined as the collection of unwritten guidelines chemists use to find the right synthesis conditions -- from a set of (partially) failed attempts to synthesize a metal-organic framework.

Since these experiments are usually unreported, they reconstructed a typical track of failed experiments in the successful search for the optimal synthesis conditions for yielding a certain MOF with the highest surface area reported to date. They go on to show how important quantifying this chemical intuition is in the synthesis of novel materials.

