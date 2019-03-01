How hair dye works (video)

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 -- Whether you need a disguise to run from the law or are just trying to emulate *NSYNC-era frosted tips, you may need some chemical assistance to put the hue in your do. To understand how these "shade-y" changes happen, you have to dive back into the history of chemistry. In this week's Reactions episode, get ready to learn everything you're "dyeing" to know about artificial hair color: https:/ / youtu. be/ zeReQ1wlcis .

