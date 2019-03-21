Heroines of the periodic table (video)

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2019 -- In 1871, Dimitri Mendeleev presented his periodic table to the world. Many of the current 118 elements were missing, and he left placeholders for those yet to be discovered. Each element has a unique story of scientific discovery. This week on Reactions, we're honoring Women's History Month during this International Year of the Periodic Table. And we are sharing the story of two of chemistry's most brilliant and bold women, their paths to elemental discovery and how they changed the world as we know it: https:/ / youtu. be/ Zv8jECGdZAY .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram