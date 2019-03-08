The chemistry behind kibble (video)

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2019 -- Have you ever thought about how strange it is that dogs eat these dry, weird-smelling bits of food for their entire lives and never get sick of them? There are many different dog food formulas on the market, designed for such things as weight loss, long shelf life or a balanced diet. This week on Reactions, you'll learn what's behind the chemistry used to make the perfect dog food kibble: https:/ / youtu. be/ _UJWctZyguY .

