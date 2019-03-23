New evidence on the role of the gut microbiome in improving human health

Miami, Florida (March 23, 2019) - The gut microbiome is one of the fastest moving areas of science today. Twenty-three new abstracts highlighting the most cutting-edge advances in gut microbiome research will be presented at the eighth annual Gut Microbiota for Health World Summit, March 23 and 24, 2019, in Miami, Florida. This preeminent meeting on the gut microbiota is sponsored by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (ESNM) and will provide health care professionals with the latest evidence on the interaction between diet, nutrition and the gut microbiome.

Below is a summary of three of the most noteworthy abstracts to be presented at the 2019 Gut Microbiota for Health World Summit. Please contact media@gastro.org to speak with any of the investigators listed here or to receive the comprehensive abstract book. Attribution to the 2019 Gut Microbiota for Health World Summit, organized by the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility (ESNM), is requested in all coverage.

A new pathway to control inflammation in the gut

Study title: Microbiome-driven regulation of P-glycoprotein expression on the intestinal epithelium in maintenance of homeostasis

Sage Foley, et al. University of Massachusetts Medical School

Significance: The authors have identified a new pathway controlling inflammation in the gut that is dependent on P-glycoprotein, which works to block neutrophils (a type of immune cell) from infiltrating the intestines and causing inflammation. Neutrophil infiltration is a key characteristic of inflammatory bowel disease. In mice, it was demonstrated that antibiotics reduce the presence of bacteria in the Clostridium class that produce butyrate -- a molecule previously shown to induce expression of the P-glycoprotein gene. The authors conclude that these bacteria play a role in controlling the balance between health and disease by regulating the function of P-glycoprotein.

Diet may help prevent C. difficile infection in high-risk populations

Study title: Diet modulates Clostridioides difficile pathogenesis through host and microbe bile acid metabolism

Keith Hazleton, et al. University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Children's Hospital Colorado

Significance: The authors studied the impact of diet on susceptibility to Clostridioides difficile infection, a potentially life-threatening infection affecting more than 500,000 people in the U.S. each year. In mice, they showed that mice fed a "Western" diet (high-fat/low-fiber) creates a pro-C. difficile environment in the gut. The authors conclude that a diet-based intervention may have potential to prevent C. difficile infection in people at high risk.

Prebiotics may prevent the effects of radiation treatment

Study title: Reduced oral nutrition contributes to gastrointestinal toxicity of total body irradiation via changes to the gut microbiome

Robert R. Jenq, et al. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Significance: The authors studied the impact of radiation on the gut microbiome and the intestinal barrier using a mouse model. In mice exposed to total body irradiation, changes in the gut microbiome were associated with thinning of intestinal mucus and an impaired intestinal barrier. These effects were prevented by the administration of a prebiotic supplement, indicating the potential of a nutrition-based intervention in patients treated for hematologic cancers.

