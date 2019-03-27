Gut microbiome research takes center stage in APS-ASPET Presidential Symposium series

Rockville, Md. (March 27, 2019)--Leading physiology and pharmacology researchers will speak in a four-part series centered on the gut microbiome--the microbe population living in the digestive tract--and its role in wound recovery, hypertension and nervous system function. The symposia series is organized by American Physiological Society (APS) President Jeff Sands, MD, and American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET) President Edward T. Morgan, PhD, both of Emory University School of Medicine. The APS-ASPET Presidential Symposia Series will be part of the APS and APSET annual meetings at Experimental Biology 2019 in Orlando, Fla.

Workshop on Microbiome Research: What You Need to Know

Saturday, April 6, 1 p.m. -- Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) Room W311EF

Chair: Andrew D. Patterson, PhD, Pennsylvania State University; Co-chair: Meredith Hullar, PhD, University of Washington

Speakers:

"Experimental design for mouse studies"

Cathryn R. Nagler, PhD, University of Chicago

"Experimental design for human studies"

Meredith Hullar, PhD, University of Washington

"Bioinformatics: sequencing and metagenomics"

Mehrbod Estaki, MS, University of British Columbia

"Defining the chemical complexity of the microbiome through metabolomics"

Andrew D. Patterson, PhD, Pennsylvania State University

Microbiome. Gut Microbiome and Metabolic Disorders

Sunday, April 7, 8:30 a.m. -- OCCC Room W314

Chair: Jeff M. Sands, MD, Emory University School of Medicine; Co-chair: Edward T. Morgan, MD, Emory School of Medicine

Speakers:

"Acetate mediates a gut microbiome-brain-beta-cell axis: implications for obesity and cancer"

Rachel J. Perry, PhD, Yale University

"Antibiotic use and the gut microbiome"

Martin J. Blaser, MD, New York University

"The role of diet and small bowel microbiota in health and metabolic diseases"

Eugene B. Chang, MD, University of Chicago

