CRF research to be presented at ACC.19

New York, NY - March 14, 2019 - Research from the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and the CRF Clinical Trials Center will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 68th Annual Scientific Session taking place March 16-18, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. They will be presenting the latest data on percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), imaging technologies, renal denervation, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Dr. Martin Leon, CRF Founder and Co-Director, Medical Research and Education, will present results of the PARTNER 3 Trial: Transcatheter or Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement in Low-Risk Patients during the joint ACC/NEJM late-breaking clinical trial session on Sunday, March 17 from 8:00 AM - 8:15 AM in the ACC.19 Main Tent (Great Hall). Additionally, Dr. Ajay Kirtane, Co-Director of CRF's annual scientific symposium, TCT, will be presenting six-month results of the RADIANCE-HTN SOLO trial following the addition of a recommended standardized stepped-care antihypertensive treatment to the randomized treatment on Saturday, March 17 from 9:17 AM - 9:27 AM in Room 208.

CRF will also host a satellite program on the management of complex and higher-risk patients indicated for coronary revascularization prior to the start of ACC. The program, CHIP at ACC.19: Practical Strategies for Troubleshooting Complex Cases, will be held on Friday, March 15, 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM at the Marriott New Orleans (Mardi Gras A-E Ballroom, 3rd floor). Case-based presentations will address treatment of calcified lesions, bifurcation disease, chronic total occlusions, in-stent restenosis, and coronary artery disease in the post-CABG setting. Expert faculty will offer insights into selecting patients and devices, optimizing technique, and overcoming difficult anatomy.

Additional research from CRF and the CRF Clinical Trials Center include the following presentations:

Session 1004: Characterizing Important Factors You've Chosen to Ignore in TAVR

1004-05 - Antithrombotic Therapy and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation at High Risk For Thromboembolic Events After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: From the PARTNER 2 Trial

Mahesh Madhavan

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 10:15 AM - 10:25 AM; Interventional Cardiology Moderated Poster Theater, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1155: Interventional Cardiology: Coronary Intervention: Left Main, Multivessel, Bifurcation 1

1155-056 / 056 - Impact of Treatment With Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors or Receptor Blockers on Revascularization After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting For Left Main Coronary Artery Disease: Analysis From the EXCEL Trial

Shmuel Chen

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1157: Interventional Cardiology Aortic Valve Disease 2

1157-065 / 065 - The Impact of Severity of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease on Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: From the SAPIEN 3 Registry

Tomo Ando

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1157: Interventional Cardiology Aortic Valve Disease 2

1157-064 / 064 - Impact of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease on Transcatheter and Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement: From the PARTNER 2 Cohort A Trial

Tomo Ando

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1175: Non Invasive Imaging: MR 2

1175-350 / 350 - Cardiac Structural Changes After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR): Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Studies

Ghazaleh Mehdipoor

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1012: CHIPs Ahoy! Atherectomy and Me

1012-07 - Long-Term Clinical Outcomes of Orbital Atherectomy Preceded by OCT-Guided Stent Implantation

Masaru Ishida

Saturday, March 16, 2019, 4:15 PM - 4:25 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1229: Acute and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease: Therapy 3

1229-367 / 367 - Long-Term Outcomes in Asymptomatic Patients Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Interventions For Stable Coronary Artery Disease: Analysis From a Large Pooled Randomized Trial Dataset

Eisuke Usui

Sunday, March 17, 2019, 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1251: Interventional Cardiology: IVUS and Intravascular Physiology 3

1251-017 / 017 - Discordance of Lipid Rich Plaque Diagnosis Between Optical Coherence Tomography and Intravascular Ultrasound

Tetsumin Lee

Sunday, March 17, 2019, 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM; Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1251: Interventional Cardiology: IVUS and Intravascular Physiology 3

1251-019 / 019 - The Association Between Post-Procedural Stent Asymmetry and Subsequent Stent Coverage and Neointimal Hyperplasia Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography: The EGO-BIOFREEDOM and OCT-ORION Studies

Bei Zhao

Sunday, March 17, 2019; 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1251: Interventional Cardiology: IVUS and Intravascular Physiology 3

1251-021 / 021 - Stent Edge Landing Zone Morphology by Optical Coherence Tomography as a Predictor of Stent Edge Neointimal Hyperplasia

Sofia Karlsson

Sunday, March 17, 2019; 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1256: Interventional Cardiology: Aortic Valve Disease 4

1256-063 / 063 - Low and Elevated B-Type Natriuretic Peptide Levels Are Associated With Increased Mortality in Patients With Preserved Ejection Fraction Undergoing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: From the PARTNER 2 Trial and Registries

Shmuel Chen

Sunday, March 17, 2019; 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1275: Acute and Stable Ischemic Heart Disease: Clinical 4

1275-388 / 388 - In Vivo Prevalence and Clinical Characteristics of a Healed Plaque Assessed by Optical Coherence Tomography and Its Relevance to Plaque Burden Assessed by Intravascular Ultrasound

Eisuke Usui

Sunday, March 17, 2019; 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 408: Featured Clinical Research II: Interventional

408-10 - Blinded Physiologic Assessment of Residual Ischemia After Successful Angiographic Percutaneous Coronary Intervention - The DEFINE PCI Trial

Allen Jeremias

Sunday, March 17, 2019; 2:15 PM - 2:25 PM, Room 206

Session 1302: Interventional Cardiology: Aortic Valve Disease 5

1302-030 / 030 - Prognostic Implications of Discharge Patterns After Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Satya Shreenivas

Monday, March 18, 2019; 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM, Poster Hall, Hall F

Session 1306: Interventional Cardiology: IVUS and Intravascular Physiology 4

1306-065 / 065 - Prevalence of Neoatherosclerosis in Very Late Follow-Up of Second-Generation Drug-Eluting Stents

Zhaoyang Chen

Monday, March 18, 2019; 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM, Poster Hall, Fall F

Session 1306: Interventional Cardiology: IVUS and Intravascular Physiology 4

1306-070 / 070 - Predicting the Location and Morphology of Chronic Total Occlusion Proximal Cap Using Intravascular Ultrasound Imaging From a Side Branch

Yongzhen Fan

Monday, March 18, 2019; 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM, Poster Hall, Fall F

Session 1058: Polygamy of Polymers and Stents: Reconciling Differences in Outcomes

1058-03 - Left Main- and Non-Left Main-Related Events After Revascularization: Insights From the EXCEL Trial

Akiko Fujino

Monday, March 18, 2019; 12:30 PM - 12:40 PM, Interventional Cardiology Moderated Poster Theater, Poster Hall, Hall F

