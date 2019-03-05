Public Release: 

Can changes in physical activity, sedentary behavior in people with type 2 diabetes last?

Bottom Line: The American Diabetes Association recommends people with type 2 diabetes regularly do physical activity that is moderate to vigorous in intensity and reduce their time being sedentary. This was a randomized clinical trial of 300 physically inactive and sedentary patients with type 2 diabetes at three outpatient diabetes clinics in Rome, Italy. Researchers examined whether a behavioral intervention that included counseling sessions with diabetes and exercise specialists was more effective than standard care with general physician recommendations in producing a sustained increase in physical activity and reducing sedentary behavior.

Authors: Giuseppe Pugliese, M.D., Ph.D., "La Sapienza" University, Rome, and coauthors

