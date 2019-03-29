Changes in public perception of e-cigarettes, cigarettes

Bottom Line: An analysis of data from two nationally representative surveys reports a greater proportion of U.S. adults perceived electronic cigarettes to be as, or more, harmful than cigarettes and a decreasing proportion of U.S. adults perceived e-cigarettes to be less harmful than cigarettes. The findings underscore the need to accurately communicate the risks of e-cigarettes to the public because the authors suggest some cigarette smokers may have been deterred from using or switching to e-cigarettes.
Authors: Jidong Huang, Ph.D., Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, and coauthors
(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.1047)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
