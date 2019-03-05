Clinical trial examines nutritional strategies to prevent major depressive disorder among overweight, obese adults

Bottom Line: A randomized clinical trial examined the effects of two nutritional strategies (multinutrient supplementation and food-related behavioral activation therapy) and their combination on preventing new episodes of major depressive disorder in overweight and obese adults over one year. About 1,000 overweight and obese adults with elevated depressive symptoms from four European countries were included.

Authors: Marjolein Visser, Ph.D., Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.0556)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

