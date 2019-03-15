Disclosure of religious identity, health care practices on Catholic hospital websites

Bottom Line: Some patients seek care at Catholic hospitals but others may not because aspects of reproductive and end-of-life care can be limited by ethical and religious directives for Catholic hospitals based on the church's moral teachings. This research letter analyzed the websites of 646 hospitals listed in the Catholic Health Care Directory to see whether the hospitals described their religious identity and associated health care practices.

Authors: Maryam Guiahi, M.D., M.Sc., University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.0133)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

###