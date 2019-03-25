Does wearable behavioral intervention improve social behavior in kids with autism spectrum disorder?

Bottom Line: This randomized clinical trial of 71 children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) tested a wearable behavioral intervention deployed on Google Glass and worn by children at home to reinforce facial engagement and emotion recognition to improve social behavior.

Authors: Dennis P. Wall, Ph.D., of Stanford University, California, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.0285)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Want to embed a link to this study in your story? This full-text link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2728462?guestAccessKey=19f6e87c-99ef-4675-aa12-34dbca59bb94&utm_source=JAMA Network&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=032519