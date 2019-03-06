Public Release: 

Do weight-loss surgery outcomes differ between black and white patients?

JAMA Surgery

Bottom Line: Researchers examined the association of race on outcomes of weight-loss surgery for black and white patients in Michigan by analyzing data from a statewide clinical registry.

Authors: Jonathan F. Finks, M.D., University of Michigan Health Systems, Ann Arbor, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.0029)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

