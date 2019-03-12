Follow-up of children for asthma after vitamin D supplementation in moms during pregnancy

Bottom Line: This research letter reports on the follow-up of children for asthma whose mothers participated in a randomized clinical trial where they received high-dose vitamin D (2,400 IU/day) during the 24th week of pregnancy or placebo plus the recommended dose of 400 IU/day of vitamin D. Some evidence has suggested low vitamin D levels in utero may be associated with the risk of asthma in children. High-dose compared with standard-dose vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy wasn't associated with a child's risk of asthma by age 6. There were 545 of 581 children available for the analysis at age 6. The study had reduced statistical power because the target sample size wasn't reached. Future studies should look at whether the effect of prenatal vitamin D supplementation is affected by environmental, dietary or genetic factors.

Authors: Hans Bisgaard, M.D., D.M.Sc., Herlev and Gentofte University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.1432)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

