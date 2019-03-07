Public Release: 

Is dry eye disease associated with migraine headaches?

JAMA Ophthalmology

Bottom Line: Dry eye disease is when tears can't adequately lubricate the eyes and patients may feel a stinging, burning or scratchy sensation. This study looked at whether there is association between dry eye disease and migraine headaches.

Author: Richard M. Davis, M.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.0170)

