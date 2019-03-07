Is dry eye disease associated with migraine headaches?

Bottom Line: Dry eye disease is when tears can't adequately lubricate the eyes and patients may feel a stinging, burning or scratchy sensation. This study looked at whether there is association between dry eye disease and migraine headaches.

Author: Richard M. Davis, M.D., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.0170)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

To contact corresponding author Richard M. Davis, M.D., email Tom Hughes at tom.hughes@unchealth.unc.edu "> tom.hughes@unchealth.unc.edu . The full study is linked to this news release.

Want to embed a link to this study in your story? This full-text link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaophthalmology/ fullarticle/ 2726703?guestAccessKey= e4206440-4b2d-4d42-a655-6afde03e06d4&utm_source= JAMA_Network&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 030719

###