Outcomes for smallest infants born weighing less than 400 grams

Bottom Line: This observational study adds to information about outcomes for the smallest infants born weighing less than 400 grams, which is less than a pound. The primary outcome of the study of 205 infants was survival to discharge among the infants who received any potentially lifesaving intervention after being born.

Authors: Edward F. Bell, M.D., of the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.0180)

