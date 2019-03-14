Outcomes of intervention to improve communication between clinicians, patient with advanced cancer

Bottom Line: These studies report on the outcomes of a clinical trial that evaluated a quality-improvement intervention for communication between oncology clinicians and patients with advanced cancer. The studies are being published to coincide with presentation at a meeting. The clinical trial was conducted at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, and included 91 clinicians and 278 patients with advanced cancer.
Authors: Rachelle Bernacki, M.D., M.S., and Joanna Paladino, M.D., of Ariadne Labs, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and coauthors
(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.0292) and (doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.0077)
