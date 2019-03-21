Study examines calcium intake, age-related macular degeneration progression risk

Bottom Line: This study looked at the association of calcium intake (dietary and supplementation) with the risk and progression of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. Previous research has had mixed results about the role of calcium in AMD progression. This study, a secondary analysis of 4,751 randomized clinical trial participants, found higher calcium intake was associated with lower risk of progression to late AMD but there was an inconsistent association between calcium intake and different stages of AMD.

Author: Emily Y. Chew, M.D., National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.0292)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

