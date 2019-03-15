What is association of dietary cholesterol or eating eggs with risk of cardiovascular disease, death?

Bottom Line: Eggs are a source of dietary cholesterol. This observational study pooled data from six study groups for more than 29,000 people to determine the associations of consuming dietary cholesterol or eating eggs with risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and death.

Authors: Victor W. Zhong, Ph.D., Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.1572)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

