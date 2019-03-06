Effects of spaceflight on heart cell formation from stem cells

New Rochelle, NY, March 6, 2019-Researchers used time-lapse imaging to show that mouse induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) grown during spaceflight differentiated into cardiomyocytes significantly faster than similar cells grown at Earth's gravity. The robust cardiomyocyte formation at microgravity, which lasted for 10 days, is described in an article published in Stem Cells and Development, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Stem Cells and Development website through April 6, 2019.

Jin Zhou and Changyong Wang, Academy of Military Medical Sciences (Beijing, China), Jie Na, Tsinghua University (Beijing), and a team of Chinese researchers from these institutions and Chinese Academy of Sciences (Shanghai), coauthored the article entitled "Real Microgravity Promotes Myocardial Differentiation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Results from Tianzhou-1 Space Mission."

"Good ideas are two-a-penny, but data are gold. As we move to embrace the potential of space for regenerative medicine, as well as make our preparations for manned space travel, all relevant valuable data deserve careful consideration," says Editor-in-Chief Graham C. Parker, PhD, The Carman and Ann Adams Department of Pediatrics, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI.

###

About the Journal

Stem Cells and Development is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published 24 times per year in print and online. The Journal is dedicated to communication and objective analysis of developments in the biology, characteristics, and therapeutic utility of stem cells, especially those of the hematopoietic system. A complete table of contents and free sample issue may be viewed on the Stem Cells and Development website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Cellular Reprogramming, Tissue Engineering, and Human Gene Therapy. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.