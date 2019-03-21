New mechanism identified for influenza-induced bacterial superinfections

New Rochelle, NY, March 21, 2019--Researchers have described a new mechanism by which influenza A viruses (IAV) alter the host immune system and make them more or less susceptible to often deadly co-occurring bacterial infections. The role of the PDZ-binding motif of IAV in susceptibility to bacterial superinfections (BSI) is presented in an article published in Viral Immunology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article on the Viral Immunology website through April 21, 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that influenza kills 12,000-56,000 Americans each year. A major complication of influenza is the development of secondary bacterial infections, which exacerbate the severity of the disease.

A team of researchers led by Kelly Shepardson and Agnieszka Rynda-Apple, Montana State University, Bozeman, and Victor C. Huber, Sanford School of Medicine, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, demonstrated that the PDZ-bm determines the hosts susceptibility to BSI by controlling production of the cytokines IFN-α/ß. This newly identified mechanism of action for manipulating host immunity and controlling BSI severity specifically involves the regulation of IFN-ß. It is described in detail in the article entitled "A Novel Role for PDZ-Binding Motif of Influenza A Virus Nonstructural Protein 1 in Regulation of Host Susceptibility to Postinfluenza Bacterial Superinfections."

"In the current issue of Viral Immunology, Shepardson and colleagues show that the non-structural-1 protein (NS1) of the virus can regulate innate immunity and susceptibility to secondary bacterial infections. Deletion of a key section of the NS1 from the virus resulted in 100% survival and decreased bacterial burden in superinfected mice," says David L. Woodland, PhD, Editor-in Chief of Viral Immunology and Adjunct Member of the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake, NY. "These finding suggest that NS1 regulates the time dependent type I interferon response during influenza virus infection, which in turn determines susceptibility to secondary bacterial infections."

