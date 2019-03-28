Liquid meal replacements contributed to greater weight loss than low-calorie diets: review

Liquid meal replacements helped overweight diabetes patients lose an average of about five pounds more than others who tried a conventional low-calorie diet, according to a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.

The analysis, which was commissioned by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, compared outcomes of patients on various diets after 24 weeks and also found liquid meal replacements contributed to better reductions of body mass index and systolic blood pressure.

The review is published in Diabetes Care, a journal of the American Diabetes Association.

"This study suggests there's one more tool for patients with diabetes to help them meet their weight-loss goals," said lead author Dr. John Sievenpiper of Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital.

"This is another way to achieve weight-loss goals but I'd emphasize there is no best way. The method that's superior is the one the individual themselves is able to follow and sustain."

The median estimated dose of liquid meal replacement being used by patients represented about 20 percent of their total energy intake. This review suggests the use of liquid meal replacements within a structured dietary plan may offer a viable solution when replacing one or two meals each day and supplemented with fruits, vegetables and nuts to achieve a targeted daily caloric intake.

"I think liquid meal replacements could be a way to get to weight loss and then work on achieving a healthier diet to maintain that weight loss," said Dr. Sievenpiper, who is also a scientist with the hospital's Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute and the Clinical Nutrition and Risk Modification Centre.

The review also analyzed how liquid meal replacements performed in randomized controlled trials for other factors such as body fat, waist circumference and diastolic blood pressure but only marginal clinical significance was observed.

