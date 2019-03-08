Endocrine Society celebrates International Women's Day with special thematic issue

WASHINGTON--The Endocrine Society is commemorating International Women's day with its March 2019 Women in Endocrinology Collection, a special online thematic issue of peer-reviewed journal articles.

Women now make up nearly one-half of United States medical school graduates, up from just 7 percent 50 years ago. However, medicine remains a male-dominated field and there are less female practicing physicians. Female researchers also remain a minority, and on average publish fewer papers than their male counterparts, which can hinder their future career prospects.

"I am very happy and honoured to be a part of those representing women in endocrinology and grateful that my research was selected to be featured alongside such inspiring and talented women," said Su Young Han, Ph.D., research fellow of the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand. "I feel grateful to have this opportunity to share my science, and this collection provides visibility that I would have never had before."

Nominations had to be published in an Endocrine Society journal within the past two years and include a woman first or senior author to be eligible. The research community nominated papers from female academics at all stages of their career--current or retired, early-career or established, well-known or up-and-coming academics from the United States or international research community.

"It is important to celebrate and support women in science, including endocrinology, as they may serve as role models to inspire girls to pursue a career in science" said one member of the selection panel, Jenny Visser, Ph.D., associate professor, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, Netherlands. "I am honored to have been a part of this effort to help more female researchers advance in their careers."

Selection for this special issue was determined by a panel of research scientists, clinicians, editors, Endocrine Society committee members, and Women in Endocrinology organization officers.

"Women contribute substantially to advancing science and knowledge in general, and endocrinology in particular. The Endocrine Society is about stewardship, inclusiveness, diversity and gender equality. The Women in Endocrinology Collection is yet another wonderful initiative reflecting our Society's ethos," said another member of the selection panel, Ghada El-Hajj Fuleihan, M.D., M.P.H., professor of medicine of the American University of Beirut in Beirut, Lebanon. "It was a privilege and a most rewarding experience to partake in the review and selection of the top 12 papers, penned by some of the most seasoned women scientists and rising stars in our field, from across the world."

Endocrine Society thematic issues are free to access and reach a global audience of influential researchers to substantially increase the visibility of endocrine researchers and their work.

