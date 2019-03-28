Videos to tell the youngest generations about science

This project, named "Science is coming: the science that is creating your future", will address topics such as self-driving vehicles; therapy robots that help with children's rehabilitation by combining robotic platforms and artificial intelligence; predicting human behaviour through the development of models of social systems in the real world; the new generations of mobiles which will use wireless communication at the speed of light; the protection structures that can be produced with 3D printing; and cures for rare illnesses through tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

These videos combine three aspects to try and draw in the youngest generations, according to its creators. Firstly, they use humour to make them funny. Secondly, they explain scientific discoveries made by researchers at the UC3M who have a direct practical impact on the improvement of our quality of life. And thirdly, they pose ethical dilemmas arising from technological developments.

"Young people live in an audiovisual world surrounded by devices that continually bombard them with attractive content that catches their attention. If we want to send a message that they find attractive and that motivates them to study and get involved with science, we need to use the channels they are used to and do it in a way that entertains them while they're watching it", explains Carlos Santiuste, from the UC3M's department of Continuum Mechanics and Structural Analysis. "If we want to improve our society we need to invest in research and, for this, it is essential to know how important it is for society's future", adds Santiuste.

