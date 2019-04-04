The chemistry behind color-changing birds (video)

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2019 -- There are thousands of species of birds here on Earth, and with those numbers come great biodiversity. Birds are among the most colorful animals on the planet due to the variety of pigments produced in their bodies and consumed in their diets. This week on Reactions, we'll explore the wide range of chemical and physical tricks used to make birds stand out, disappear or even fluoresce bright-red under UV light: https:/ / youtu. be/ L_H1NC5sN50 .

###

Reactions is a video series produced by the American Chemical Society and PBS Digital Studios. Subscribe to Reactions at http://bit. ly/ ACSReactions , and follow us on Twitter @ACSreactions.

The American Chemical Society, the world's largest scientific society, is a not-for-profit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS is a global leader in providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple databases, peer-reviewed journals and scientific conferences. ACS does not conduct research, but publishes and publicizes peer-reviewed scientific studies. Its main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

To automatically receive press releases from the American Chemical Society, contact newsroom@acs.org.

Follow us: Twitter Facebook Instagram