Experimental Biology highlights -- Cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and medical news

Embargoed press materials are now available for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2019 meeting, to be held in Orlando April 6-9. EB is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together more than 12,000 scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.
The latest biomedical research findings are highlighted below.
Cancer
Study Shows Dogs Can Accurately Sniff Out Cancer in Blood (4/8, 9 a.m. EDT)
Canine cancer detection could lead to new noninvasive, inexpensive ways to detect cancer
Spicy Compound from Chili Peppers Slows Lung Cancer Progression (4/6, 7 p.m. EDT)
Cell, animal studies show potential of capsaicin as lung cancer treatment
Patients Resistant to Breast Cancer Therapy Show Epigenetic Differences (4/6, 7 p.m. EDT)
Findings could one day help predict response to targeted breast cancer drugs
New Insights into How Fatty Liver Disease Progresses to Cancer (4/6, 7 p.m. EDT)
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease likely take different paths to liver cancer; findings could lead to new cancer prevention strategies
Aging and Neurodegenerative Diseases
Gum Bacteria Implicated in Alzheimer's and Other Diseases (4/7, 1 p.m. EDT)
Scientists trace path of bacterial toxins from the mouth to the brain and other tissues
Virtual Reality Offers Benefits for Parkinson's Disease Patients (4/9, 4 p.m. EDT)
Training in virtual environment helps patients improve balance and avoid obstacles while walking
Could Eating Garlic Reduce Aging-Related Memory Problems? (4/8, 9 a.m. EDT)
New study finds that garlic protects memory by improving gut health
Other Medical News
New Hope for Preventing Dangerous Diabetes Complication (4/6, 7 p.m. EDT)
Neuronostatin offers potential therapeutic target for treating and avoiding low blood sugar
Study Suggests 'Rest Is Best' for Carpal Tunnel and Similar Injuries (4/9, 9:15 a.m. EDT)
Rest offers relief for overuse-induced disorders without the side effects of drugs
Scientists Find New Therapy Target for Drug-Induced Liver Failure (4/6, 7 p.m. EDT)
Higher thrombospondin-1 levels aid liver recovery after acetaminophen overdose in mice
Additional highlights from the meeting program:
- Spinal cord injury
- Liupao tea extract and diabetes
- Alzheimer's disease and musculoskeletal disorders
- Vascular function and cognitive decline
- Liver cancer therapy target
- New model for liver cancer
