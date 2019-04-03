Experimental Biology highlights -- Environment and public health

New research on the natural world, environmental exposures, opioids and pregnancy

Embargoed press materials are now available for the Experimental Biology (EB) 2019 meeting, to be held in Orlando April 6-9. EB is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together more than 12,000 scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.

The latest findings on the environment and public health are highlighted below.

Natural Wonders

Slug Glue Reveals Clues for Making Better Medical Adhesives (4/8, 9 a.m. EDT)

Findings could lead to suture alternatives that are flexible and strong

New Insights on the Form and Function of the Dolphin Clitoris (4/6, 11:15 a.m. EDT)

With a clitoris remarkably similar to that of humans, female dolphins may experience sexual pleasure

Environmental Health

Antioxidants Protect Cells from Harmful Water Contaminant (4/8, 9 a.m. EDT)

Findings could lead to treatment that reduces health risks from exposure to hexavalent chromium

Common Food Additive May Weaken Defenses Against Influenza (4/7, 9 a.m. EDT)

Study finds tert-butylhydroquinone (tBHQ) impairs immune system, may make flu shot less effective

Teeth Whitening Products Can Harm Protein-Rich Tooth Layer (4/9, 9 a.m. EDT)

Researchers show active ingredient in whitening strips damages dentin

Fighting the Opioid Epidemic

Combining Opioids and Marijuana May Be Advantageous for Pain Sufferers (4/9, 9 a.m. EDT)

Study suggests using the two drugs together could reduce risk of dependency without causing cognitive problems

Experimental Drug Shows Promise for Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms (4/7, 9 a.m. EDT)

In rats, rapastinel reverses signs of withdrawal with no side effects

Prenatal and Infant Health

Marijuana for Morning Sickness? It's Not Great for Baby's Brain (4/9, 9 a.m. EDT)

Study pinpoints how pot exposure during pregnancy can lead to problems with behavior and memory

Preeclampsia Treatment for Mothers Also Benefits Offspring (4/6, 2 p.m. EDT)

Findings could lead to therapies that lower health risks for children born to women with preeclampsia

Exercise During Pregnancy Protects Offspring from Obesity (4/7, 9 a.m. EDT)

Mouse study suggests exercise by normal-weight pregnant mothers boosts brown fat, metabolic health of children

Additional highlights from the meeting program:

