Folding faults and seismic risk in the Kunlun range, Northwest Tibet

Boulder, Colo., USA: The tectonic deformation and growth pattern of the western Kunlun, which is the northwestern margin of the Tibetan Plateau, are not currently well understood. The surface rupture caused by an earthquake can provide a unique opportunity to investigate the impact of coseismic faulting on landscape evolution, to refine regional deformation models, and to understand future seismic risk.

In a new article for Geosphere, authors Chuanyong Wu and colleagues report the surface deformation caused by the 2015 6.5 magnitude Pishan earthquake based on their field investigations. They utilized geologic data, seismic reflection profiles, and earthquake relocation results to study the seismogenic structure of the Pishan earthquake and the deformation characteristics of the Pishan blind thrust fold. They suggest that the Pishan earthquake is a folding event that occurred in the upper crust.

An important aim of this study, the authors note, is to achieve a better understanding of this folding earthquake, the tectonic deformation pattern, and the large seismic risk in the western Kunlun range, Northwest Tibetan Plateau.

###

FEATURED ARTICLE

The 2015 Ms 6.5 Pishan earthquake: A folding event in the western Kunlun piedmont

Chuanyong Wu (cywueq@163.com), Jianming Liu, Jin Li, Weihua Hu, Guodong Wu, Xiangde Chang, Yuan Yao, Earthquake Agency of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Urumqi, China. URL: https:/ / pubs. geoscienceworld. org/ gsa/ geosphere/ article/ 570045/ the-2015-ms-6-5-pishan-earthquake-northwest .

GEOSPHERE articles are available at http://geosphere. geoscienceworld. org/ content/ early/ recent . Representatives of the media may obtain complimentary copies of GEOSPHERE articles by contacting Kea Giles at the address above. Please discuss articles of interest with the authors before publishing stories on their work, and please make reference to GEOSPHERE in articles published. Non-media requests for articles may be directed to GSA Sales and Service, gsaservice@geosociety.org.