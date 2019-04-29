Five things to know about loneliness in older adults

Loneliness, an emotional state rather than a mental disorder, can substantially affect the health of older adults, as well as use of health care services. A "Five things to know about ..." practice article in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) summarizes key points to help clinicians understand the effect of loneliness on older patients.
Loneliness is
- an emotional state of perceived isolation
- common in older adults and linked to declines in health
- as harmful as other risk factors for death, such as obesity and smoking
- a significant predictor of health care usage
- possibly alleviated by "social prescribing" to connect lonely adults with community supports and social networks
"Our health care system and society are increasingly recognizing loneliness as a serious public health problem, but clinicians are often unprepared to properly assess and manage lonely patients," says Dr. Nathan Stall, a research fellow at the University of Toronto and Women's College Research Institute and a geriatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Ontario.
###
Podcast permanent link: https:/