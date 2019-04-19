Association of quitting smoking during pregnancy, risk of preterm birth

Bottom Line: This study of more than 25 million pregnant women reports on rates of smoking cessation at the start of and during pregnancy and also examines the association of quitting cigarette smoking and the risk of preterm birth.

Authors: Samir Soneji, Ph.D., Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Hiram Beltrán-Sánchez, Ph.D., of the University of California, Los Angeles

(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.2514)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

