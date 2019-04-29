Attitudes toward physician-assisted death among adults with elevated level of biomarker associated with Alzheimer's disease

Bottom Line: Cognitively normal adults with elevated levels of the biomarker amyloid-β, which is associated with increased risk of developing Alzheimer disease, were interviewed as part of this study that examined attitudes toward physician-assisted death.
Authors: Emily A. Largent, J.D., Ph.D., R.N., University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and coauthors
(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.0797)
###
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/