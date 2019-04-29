Attitudes toward physician-assisted death among adults with elevated level of biomarker associated with Alzheimer's disease

Bottom Line: Cognitively normal adults with elevated levels of the biomarker amyloid-β, which is associated with increased risk of developing Alzheimer disease, were interviewed as part of this study that examined attitudes toward physician-assisted death.

Authors: Emily A. Largent, J.D., Ph.D., R.N., University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.0797)

