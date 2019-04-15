Examination of adolescent homicides committed by intimate partners

Bottom Line: This study used data from a large national surveillance system from 2003 to 2016 to report on adolescent homicides committed by an intimate partner (current or former girlfriend or boyfriend or spouse) and to describe characteristics of the victims, perpetrators and incidents. Nearly 2,200 homicides of young people 11 to 18 were included and 150 (6.9 percent) were classified as perpetrated by an intimate partner. Nearly all the victims were female, killed by a firearm and the homicides usually involved a broken or desired relationship or jealousy. The study is limited by the data, which come from only 32 states, and a fixed period of time. The authors stress that understanding homicides in early adolescent dating relationships could help prevention and intervention efforts.

Authors: Avanti Adhia, Sc.D., University of Washington, Seattle, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.0621)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

