Pharmacy closures associated with declines in cardiovascular medication adherence

Bottom Line: How pharmacy closures are associated with declines in cardiovascular medication adherence for statins, β-blockers and oral anticoagulants among adults 50 or older was the focus of this analysis of prescription claims.
Authors: Dima M. Qato, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., University of Illinois at Chicago, and coauthors
(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.2606)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
