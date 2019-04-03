Racial disparities, access to kidney transplants after new organ allocation system

Bottom Line: Among the priorities of a new Kidney Allocation System implemented in 2014 was to improve access to transplants to underserved populations. This study included nearly 43,000 patients on a kidney transplant wait-list after implementation of the new system. Researchers looked at whether changes in patient status on the list (active or inactive) differed based on race/ethnicity and sensitivity levels (which indicate an immune system more likely to reject transplantation), and if those differences were associated with the likelihood of transplantation after implementation of the new allocation system.

Authors: Sanjay Kulkarni, M.D., M.H.C.M., Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.0512)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###