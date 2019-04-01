Public Release: 

Study estimates how common carriers of polyglutamine disease-associated gene variants are in general population

Bottom Line: Huntington disease is one of nine rare hereditary neurodegenerative diseases known as polyglutamine diseases. This observational study estimated how common carriers with intermediate and pathological ranges of polyglutamine disease-associated gene variants were among the general population using data from five European studies that included DNA samples for more than 14,000 participants without a known polyglutamine disease diagnosis.

Authors: Sarah L. Gardiner, M.D., of Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands, and N. Ahmad Aziz, M.D., of the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Bonn, Germany, and coauthors

