Study examines privacy policies, data sharing of popular apps for depression, smoking cessation

Bottom Line: This study looked at the privacy practices of popular apps for depression and smoking cessation. Researchers assessed the content of privacy policies and compared disclosures regarding data sharing with commercial third parties to actual behavior for 36 apps.

Authors: Kit Huckvale, M.B.Ch.B., M.Sc., Ph.D., UNSW (University of New South Wales) Sydney, Australia, and coauthors

(doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.2542)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

