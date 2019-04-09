Study reports on bacterial STIs among men using PrEP

Bottom Line: This study, which included nearly 3,000 mostly gay and bisexual men in Australia who received daily HIV preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP), reports on the association of bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) by describing diagnoses of chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis among the men and behavioral risk factors.

Authors: Michael W. Traeger, M.Sc., Burnet Institute, Melbourne, Australia, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.2947)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###